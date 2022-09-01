﻿
English
Chilean index for entrepreneur confidence still points to pessimism in August

Thursday, 01 September 2022 22:53:39 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The monthly index of confidence by Chilean entrepreneurs (IMCE) has reached 40.49 points in August, increasing by 1.48 points from July but maintaining since March 2022 the generally pessimistic expectations by entrepreneurs, under the 50 points line that separate optimism from pessimism.

According to the economic institute Icare and the University Alfonso Ibanez (UAI), expectations from representatives of all sectors were negative, except for mining activities, which has reached 60.77 points, while commercial activities are at 40.00 points, civil construction at 24.30 points, and industrial activities at 38.6 points.

The utilization rate of the capacity of the manufacturing industry was roughly stable at 68.4 percent, a level considered as healthy in comparison to the historical average of 71.1 percent.

In relation to the inflation rate, the expectations for the next 12 months are for a 10.44 percent inflation rate against perspectives of a 9.95 percent rate of inflation one month ago, reflecting a consistent increase of pessimism for the subject. 

The research was based on interview with 311 representatives of the mining, civil construction, commercial activities and industrial activities sectors.


