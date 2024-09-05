Emirates Steel Arkan rebrands as EMSTEEL, aims to promote operational progress and worldwide expansion

On September 5, Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA), the UAE’s biggest publicly listed steel and building materials firm, changed its name to EMSTEEL. According to the announcement, the rebranding is intended to accelerate operational transformation and expand the company’s global reach.

“Today’s unveiling of our new brand identity marks a milestone in our evolution, as the group forges ahead to support its customers and add value to its shareholders with a unified vision. Our EMSTEEL brand carries us forward into a future full of opportunities for expansion, business growth and digital transformation. It represents our commitment to creating products, services and solutions to build a better world, in addition to driving global sustainability efforts in our sector through promoting a low-carbon supply chain in collaboration with our partners,” said Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, group chief executive officer of EMSTEEL.

Currently, the EMSTEEL group, based in Abu Dhabi, runs 16 state-of-the-art plants with a total annual production capacity of 3.5 million mt of steel and 4.6 million mt of cement which export to over 70 markets globally, accounting for 30 percent of total sales. However, under the agreement, the company will initially operate through two distinct divisions, Emirates Steel and Emirates Cement, with each focusing on delivering high quality products to meet the growing demands of the UAE and the global construction and manufacturing industries.

Additionally, as per the remarks of Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, the company is committed to reducing carbon emissions in accordance with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, with 80 percent of its operations using clean energy. EMSTEEL Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions, allowing them to operate with 45 percent less carbon.