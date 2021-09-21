Egypt’s rebar consumption surges in August

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 17:22:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Egypt’s domestic rebar consumption showed a significant upturn in August in both the month-on-month and year-on-year comparisons. However, this occurred mainly because the numbers were low in the previous respective periods, while August saw demand levels close to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the official statistics, in August domestic rebar consumption in Egypt reached 720,000 mt, 76.7 percent up month on month and up 61.43 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned. In July this year, the figure stood at 407,000 mt, while in August 2020 it was at 446,000 mt.