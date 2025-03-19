 |  Login 
Egypt’s Kandil Steel inaugurates new service center

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 12:02:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Egypt-based flat steel re-roller Kandil Steel is continuing its expansion plans. The company has inaugurated a new service center for galvanized, pre-painted and cold rolled coils, according to media reports. Attending the opening of the service center, Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian prime minister, also visited the cold rolling line and modernized galvanizing line No. 2. The new service center will offer products for Egypt’s home appliances industry.

The company aims to increase its production capacity to 900,000 mt from 600,000 mt in two phases to meet local demand, strengthen the domestic steel industry, and reduce import dependency.


