Egypt’s Elmarakby Steel inks Mou with Madinet Masr on construction waste strategy

Thursday, 15 February 2024 11:13:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Elmarakby Steel, one of Egypt's leading steel product manufacturers and suppliers, has announced that it recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Madinet Masr, one of Egypt's leading urban community developers, to implement an innovative waste management strategy for construction sites across Egypt. This strategic alliance seeks to minimize carbon emissions while promoting environmental and economic sustainability in the construction sector.

“We are pleased to partner with Madinet Masr as one of the leading developers in the field of real estate development, which reflects our shared commitment to achieving sustainability as this partnership contributes to promoting sustainable economic practices in the construction industry and the steel industry, to benefit the overall ecosystem,” said Hassan Elmarakby, CEO of Elmarakby Steel

According to the details of the agreement, Elmarakby Steel, a company renowned for its low-carbon production techniques, will supply Madinet Masr with the majority of its reinforced steel rebar as part of this collaboration.

Apart from obtaining low-carbon steel products, Madinet Masr will also collect scrap materials from its construction sites and contractors. Later, Elmarakby Steel will turn these leftover materials into new wire rods and reinforced steel, which will be used once again in construction and help Egypt achieve its 2030 sustainability goal.

 


