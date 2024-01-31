Egyptian and Chinese firms to cooperate on managing Delta Steel Mill's billet plant

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 15:13:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Egypt’s Ministry of Public Business Sector has stated that Egypt-based Metallurgical Industries Company and China-based Fujian Shengli have agreed to collaborate to manage and run steel billet manufacturing units at Egyptian steelmaker Delta Steel Mill Company.

The announcement indicated that the maximum capacity is anticipated to be 500,000 tons of steel billet, and that Shengli will be primarily responsible for raising operating rates and steel billet production in order to fill the new production lines to capacity while preserving the company's Delta brand.