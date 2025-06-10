Egypt’s Elmarakby Steel exceeds expectations for export growth

Hassan El Marakby, CEO of Elmarakby Steel, one of Egypt’s leading steel product manufacturers and suppliers, has shared some promising figures about the company’s activities in the January-April period of this year.

According to Mr. El Marakby, the company’s steel exports in the given period advanced by 50 percent year on year, far exceeding the initial expectation of a 20 percent increase. He also stated that Elmarakby Steel aims to increase its steel exports to 100,000 mt during the first half of the current year. As SteelOrbis reported previously, the company set a goal to increase its rebar exports to 140,000 mt this year, compared to its rebar exports of 120,000 mt in 2024.

Meanwhile, domestic rebar prices are still stable and may remain unchanged in the next month due to weaker demand resulting from holidays. Increases in scrap prices have also not impacted the rebar market.