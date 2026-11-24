Egypt's Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade has called on the European Commission to include the country in its first list of non-OECD countries authorized to receive ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap exports from the EU under the bloc's Waste Shipment Regulation (EU) 2024/1157.

The ministry emphasized that, while Egypt supports strict environmental safeguards, such requirements should not become disguised trade barriers, stressing that access to responsibly recycled scrap is vital to the country's low-carbon steel production ambitions.

Egypt strengthens regulatory framework for scrap imports

According to the ministry, the European Commission's assessment found that Egypt meets EU environmental requirements for six waste streams, including paper, textiles, rubber, wood, glass, and organic and agri-food waste, proposing the country's inclusion in the initial list for these materials.

Meanwhile, Egypt submitted a comprehensive technical file concerning metal scrap on October 15, 2026, and issued Ministerial Decree No. 501 of 2026, restricting scrap imports to licensed facilities and introducing strict testing, certification and traceability requirements for each shipment.

The ministry urged the European Commission to favorably assess Egypt's technical submission and authorize the country to receive both ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap from the EU. Egypt also expressed its readiness to engage in urgent dialogue with the European Commission to address any outstanding concerns before the final decision, emphasizing the importance of cooperation in advancing the circular economy, industrial decarbonization and mutually beneficial trade.