Egypt launches AD probe on CRC and coated steel from Turkey and China

Egypt's Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade has announced that it has initiated an antidumping investigation into imports of CRC, HDG and PPGI from Turkey and China.

The probe was launched upon a petition from local producers Al-Obour Metal Industries Company and Kama Metal Coating and Processing Company, alleging that these products from the given countries were being dumped, causing material injury to the Egyptian domestic industry.

The products subject to the investigation fall under the HS codes 720915, 720816, 720917, 720918, 720925, 720926, 720927, 720928, 720990, 721041, 721049, 721061, 721070, 721090, 721123, 721129, 721190, 721230, 721240, 721250, 721260, 722592, and 722599.

In the January-September period this year, Turkey exported 16,924 mt of CRC, 7,495 mt of HDG and 15,029 mt of PPGI to Egypt, while China exported 79,780 mt of CRC and 37,616 mt of HDG to the country.