Egypt issues preliminary decision on safeguard measure for HRC imports

Monday, 23 February 2026 15:11:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a notification released by the World Trade Organization (WTO), Egypt’s foreign trade ministry has made a preliminary decision on the proposed adjustments to the safeguard measure on hot rolled flat steel imports from all origins.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the trade remedy measure department at Egypt’s foreign trade ministry recently suggested that the safeguard tax implemented on September 14, 2025, would gradually decrease in the coming three years from 13.6 percent in the first year to 13 percent in the second year, and to 12.5 percent in the third year. In addition, the minimal barrier would decline from EGP 3,673/mt to EGP 3,511/mt and then to EGP 3,376/mt.

The preliminary decision made by Egyptian authorities has approved the aforementioned rates for the safeguard measure. The products in question currently fall under the codes 7208.10, 7208.25, 7208.26, 7208.27, 7208.36, 7208.37, 7208.38, 7208.39, 7208.40, 7208.51, 7208.52, 7208.53, 7208.54, 7208.90, 7211.14, 7211.19, 7225.30, 7225.40, 7226.91, and 7226.99.


Tags: Hrc Flats Egypt North Africa Quotas & Duties 

