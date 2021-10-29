EEPC: Indian iron, steel exports valued at $2.2 billion in September 2021

Friday, 29 October 2021 10:28:32 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian exports of iron, steel and its products in September 2021 were valued at $2.2 billion, up 136 percent over corresponding month of previous year, according to an analysis of country’s total merchandise exports of Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC).

The EEPC analysis showed that exports of automobiles, including two and three wheelers during September 2021 were valued at $1.47 billion, up 25 percent over corresponding month of previous year.

During September, the US remained top destination for engineering goods exports with the total value of the shipment at $1.29 billion, up 12.2 percent compared to $1.15 billion in the same month last year. China was the second biggest market with total shipments growing 49 percent over corresponding months of previous year.

According to EEPC, total engineering goods exports from the country in April-September 2021-22 fiscal was estimated at $52.3 billion, up 61 percent and on an annualized basis the forecast of total value of engineering goods for full year was estimated at $105 billion.