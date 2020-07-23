Ecuador tightens dam rules following Brumadinho disaster in Brazil

Thursday, 23 July 2020 19:56:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources (MERNNR) unveiled on Wednesday new rules for the construction of mines and iron ore waste dams, following the Brumadinho disaster in Brazil.

SteelOrbis gained access to the government decision that sets the rules for mining dams. MERNNR said upstream dams, like the one in Brumadinho, will be banned.

Among other rules, the ministry ruled that the interior surface of dams must prevent outside infiltrations. When building retention walls, miners must also use materials with proper geo-mechanical characteristics, which should pass laboratory probe methods. The rules apply for medium-size and big mining companies, SteelOrbis has learned, and they are considered stricter following a dam collapse at Austro Gold earlier this month.

The Ecuadorian government said miners awarded a technical feasibility authorization to design dams will have up to 18 months effectively from July 22, 2020 to implement the new rules.