EC proposes extension of transport agreement with Ukraine

Thursday, 07 March 2024 15:34:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that it has proposed to the European Council to prolong road transport agreements with Ukraine and Moldova at least until the end of 2025, and has introduce updates to the agreement with Ukraine, both given the disruption of traditional transport routes in the region due to the war in Ukraine. The extension of the agreements, which were signed in June 2022 and later extended until the end of June 2024, and the updates will help secure supply chains.

While the scope of the agreement will remain the same, the commission proposes updates to facilitate its implementation and enforcement by the EU member states. The new measures will reinforce implementation of the agreement, without compromising mutual benefits. The agreement has allowed a strong increase of the parties’ exports to each other’s markets.


