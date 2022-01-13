﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Germany’s Saarstahl starts trading on Vanilla Steel platform

Thursday, 13 January 2022 11:10:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based Vanilla Steel, a new e-auction platform, has announced that it is continuing to grow its supplier base, with German long steel producer Saarstahl AG having selected Vanilla Steel to sell its excess material on.

Saarstahl’s other subsidiaries will join the platform to further improve sales efficiencies and achieve higher margins as well as lower its carbon-footprint by reducing scrap rates.    

According to the statement, Saarstahl will be able to further expand its market reach, find new customers and decrease inventory costs by using Vanilla Steel.

Meanwhile, besides its e-auction tool, Vanilla Steel is currently developing a quotation platform that is planned to be launched in the first quarter 2022.


Tags: trading  Germany  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13 Jan

Euro area industrial output up 2.3 percent in November from October
12 Jan

German steel industry concerned by high carbon costs
07 Jan

France’s steel product export value up 58.1 percent in January-November
28 Dec

ArcelorMittal receives funding from Bremen state for hydrogen project
21 Dec

German crude steel output rises by 13.5 percent in January-November