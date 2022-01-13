Germany’s Saarstahl starts trading on Vanilla Steel platform

Thursday, 13 January 2022 11:10:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based Vanilla Steel, a new e-auction platform, has announced that it is continuing to grow its supplier base, with German long steel producer Saarstahl AG having selected Vanilla Steel to sell its excess material on.

Saarstahl’s other subsidiaries will join the platform to further improve sales efficiencies and achieve higher margins as well as lower its carbon-footprint by reducing scrap rates.

According to the statement, Saarstahl will be able to further expand its market reach, find new customers and decrease inventory costs by using Vanilla Steel.

Meanwhile, besides its e-auction tool, Vanilla Steel is currently developing a quotation platform that is planned to be launched in the first quarter 2022.