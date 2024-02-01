﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EC approves €550 million in funds to decarbonize Italian hard-to-abate sectors

Thursday, 01 February 2024 14:19:14 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

On January 31, the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) announced that the European Commission has approved €550 million in funds that the Italian government will provide to hard-to-abate industries, such as steel, paper and glass. The funds allocated will be available until the end of 2025 and will be used to replace fossil fuels with green hydrogen.

Within the scope of Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the funds will finance all the industries that had submitted a decarbonization project within the deadline of the ministry’s tender notice (June 2023).

Regarding the EC’s approval, Italian minister of the environment and energy security Gilberto Pichetto stated that this is a big step toward the energy transition.


Tags: Italy European Union 

Similar articles

Assofermet in Brussels and Rome in dialogue with European and Italian and institutions

31 Jan | Steel News

European commercial vehicle registrations up 14.9 percent in 2023

30 Jan | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia shuts down another blast furnace at Taranto plant

29 Jan | Steel News

Italy’s Cogne Acciai Speciali to acquire majority stake in its scrap supplier

29 Jan | Steel News

Local Italian scrap market in the doldrums

26 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Southern European longs market mostly stable, slight rises expected in February

26 Jan | Longs and Billet

European HRC producers still positive despite slow demand, import prices mainly stable

25 Jan | Flats and Slab

Italy's AFV Beltrame Group makes proposal for acquisition of Sanac

25 Jan | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 13.9 percent in 2023

24 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal reverses its decision on ownership of Acciaierie d’Italia

22 Jan | Steel News