Eastern Indian ports directed to restrict operations ahead of Cyclone Yaas landfall

Tuesday, 25 May 2021 12:06:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Ports along the Indian eastern coast have been directed to restrict operations and all vessels have been directed to vacate anchorages ahead of Cyclone Yaas which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, SteelOrbis has learned from government and various port authorities on Tuesday, May 25.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that the eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal, with several ports located in the region, are to be impacted by Yaas, categorized as “a very severe cyclone” expected to generate wind speeds of 150-160 kmph after landfall.

Paradip Port in Odisha has asked all loading and unloading equipment and machines to be secured, a notification issued by the port authorities said.

All vessels at Paradip port anchorage have been directed to move to high seas, the directive said.

The riverine Kolkata Port has taken measures to protect lives and property and all vessels at the port directed to be taken deep inside port shelters along the river, with no ship permitted to be at anchorage or jetties.

Haldia Port in West Bengal has stopped all incoming vessels with effect from Monday, sources said.

The armed forces are also on alert, with the Indian Navy putting four warships and a number of aircraft on standby. The Indian Air Force has kept 11 transport aircraft and 25 helicopters ready to carry out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, officials said.