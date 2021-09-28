Dual control policy to reduce 3 million mt of steel output in Jiangsu

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 15:53:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Jiangsu Provincial Iron and Steel Industry Association and the Provincial Iron and Steel Service Industry Association jointly held a symposium on supply and demand situation of the steel market on September 26. During the event, it was said that the supply of steel will be reduced by 3 million mt in Jiangsu Province in September as 70 percent of production lines have been affected due to the dual control of energy consumption and energy intensity.

It is expected that production rates of steel industry in Jiangsu Province will unlikely to improve until October 7 and there are possibilities that restrictions may continue in October, though no official statements have been issued yet.