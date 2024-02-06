﻿
Dispute over Vale’s CEO position could be in final stage

Tuesday, 06 February 2024 23:59:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The administration board of Brazilian miner Vale will decide if the CEO of the company, Eduardo Bartolomeo, will remain in office for another period or a competitive process for a replacement will start with the inclusion of other candidates.

Foreign shareholders and counselors of Vale have shown preference for the permanence of Bartolomeo, while others are in favor of a competitive process, with the support of a headhunter company.

Among possible candidates, the names of Luiz Henrique Guimarães and Murilo Ferreira have emerged, the first indicated by the shareholder Cosan, while the latter, who has already been president of Vale, could receive the indication of the federal government.

The first indication of the government, the former ministry of economy Guido Mantega, was rejected by most shareholders.

There is an unanimity about the approval of Bartolomeo in relation to the increase of safety of Vale operations, following the collapse of the Brumadinho and Mariana rejects dams.

But politicians in the states where Vale operates, chiefly Minas Gerais and Pará, complain about the lack of communication between the state authorities and Bartolomeo.

According to the local press, the main chances are that Bartolomeo will remain in office for an extra period, while the negotiations about his possible substitution continue. 


