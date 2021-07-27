﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Dev Mineração exports $10 million worth iron ore

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 19:42:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Dev Mineração, which is owned by Cadence Minerals and Indo Sino, was allowed to export $10 million of iron ore from its stockpiles in Santana city, Amapa state, in Brazil, Cadence Minerals said this week.

Cadence Minerals said Dev Mineração is expected to make its fourth and last iron ore shipment under court permission.

“The four shipments of 58 percent beneficiated iron ore have netted approximately $10 million to DEV. On completion, DEV will begin the shipments to fulfil the second permission,” Cadence said.

Cadence said the profit from the sale of iron ore will be used for commissioning studies, capital projects and working capital.


Tags: raw mat  Brazil  South America  trading  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Jul

Tombador Iron makes first iron ore shipment from Brazilian site
23  Jul

Bamin expects to export 490,000 mt of iron ore by year-end
22  Jul

Brazilian iron ore export volumes increase 15 percent in H1 2021
20  Jul

Vale to resume pelletizing activities at its Fabrica mine by 2022
13  Jul

Vale concludes decommissioning works at Fernandinho dam