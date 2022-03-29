﻿
DCE adjusts speculative margin on iron ore futures contracts

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 11:32:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) has announced that it will adjust the speculative margin on iron ore futures contracts as of March 30 from 12 percent to 15 percent for the I2205 and I2209 contracts, while the limit range and hedging trading margin will remain at the same level of 10 percent.

Meanwhile, DCE will adjust the commission rate for the I2209 contract, raising it from 0.01 percent to 0.04 percent of the trading volume for intraday trading, while raising it from 0.01 percent to 0.02 percent of the trading volume for non-intraday trading.


