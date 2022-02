Monday, 28 February 2022 12:14:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) has announced that it will adjust the commission charged on coking coal and coke futures contracts as of March 1, raising the charge from 0.00014 percent to 0.0002 percent of the transaction volume for intra-day trading, for the main contracts of coking coal (jm2205) and coke (j2205).

This adjustment is aimed at cooling speculative activity in the coking coal and coke futures markets and will be helpful in stabilizing prices.