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Danieli to upgrade Bulgaria's Stomana for compact rebar coil production

Tuesday, 06 October 2026 13:58:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that Stomana Industry, part of the SIDENOR Group, has awarded it a contract to supply rolling mill equipment for its Pernik plant in Bulgaria, expanding production capabilities for compact rebar coils and special bar quality (SBQ) products.

Relocated K-Spool line to produce coils up to 3.6 mt

The project will integrate a Danieli K-Spool line relocated from Sovel's micromill in Greece with new rolling and cooling equipment, enabling production of rebar coils weighing up to 3.6 mt in diameters of 8-20 mm.

Danieli's supply includes an eight-pass finishing block, cooling equipment and automation, combining thermomechanical rolling with its Soft Quenching technology to improve metallurgical uniformity and consistency of mechanical properties.

New saw to support higher SBQ output

A new abrasive disk saw will replace the existing unit to cut SBQ rounds measuring 20-130 mm in diameter and 5-12.1 meters in length. Improved cutting performance, maintenance access and integrated automation are expected to support higher-quality production and increased operational efficiency.

Tags: Rebar Longs Bulgaria European Union Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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