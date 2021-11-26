﻿
English
Danieli to supply two bloom casters to China

Friday, 26 November 2021 11:30:45 (GMT+3)
       

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply two bloom casting machines to Chinese steelmakers Chengde Jianlong and Jiangsu Yonggang, to meet the growing demand for components required by the power-generation industry worldwide.

The casters will be able to produce large round sections from 700 mm to 1,200 mm diameter, with total annual production capacities exceeding one million mt. 1,200 mm diameter blooms will become the largest continuously cast sections in the world.

The startup of the four-strand bloom caster for Jiangsu Yonggang is scheduled for January 2022, while the three-strand caster for Chengde Jianlong is expected to be commissioned in April.


