Thursday, 13 October 2022 11:51:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a new, complete scrap-treatment plant to Mexico-based scrap processor Distribuidora de Metales y Cartones (DIMECA).

The plant, which will be installed in northern Mexico, will annually process about 140,000 mt of scrap.

The commissioning of the new plant is scheduled for end of 2023.