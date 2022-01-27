﻿
Danieli to supply long product mini-mill to AO Steel Works Balakovo

Thursday, 27 January 2022 11:11:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a new long product mini-mill to Russia-based AO Steel Works Balakovo to be installed in Balakovo in the Saratov region of Russia.

The new mini-mill is scheduled to start production by 2024.

The mini-mill will produce 1.46 million mt of quality billets, bloom, beams and rails intended to supply the Russian and international markets. Special consideration is being paid to the environment in the development of the new plant in order to minimize carbon emissions, SteelOrbis has learned.

In addition, a Danieli Centro Combustion walking-beam reheating furnace will allow future operation with a mixture of natural gas and hydrogen.


