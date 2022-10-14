﻿
Danieli to supply equipment for Mexican Frisa Steel's first long product rolling mill

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply equipment for Mexican forged products manufacturer Frisa Steel’s first long product rolling mill in Garcia, Mexico.

The rolling mill will produce 80 mt of high-quality rounds and squares in alloy, carbon and stainless steel per hour for diverse industrial applications.

The products to be produced in the rolling mill include rounds of 330-406 mm, and round corner squares, up to 305 mm. The bars will be produced in tight and constant dimensional tolerances.

The rolling mill is scheduled to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2024.


