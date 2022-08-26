Danieli to supply EAFs to five Chinese steelmakers

Friday, 26 August 2022 13:33:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply electric arc furnaces with Zerobucket technology to five Chinese steelmakers, namely, Qiananshi Jiujiang, Hebei Puyang, Tangshan Zhongshou, Changshu Longteng and Zhejiang Yuxin.

Danieli Zerobucket electric arc furnaces are the most flexible melting units, allowing a wide range of charge mixes such as hot-metal, direct reduced iron, hot briquetted iron and scrap. The furnaces will increase the steelmaking plants’ productivity.

The ordered electric arc furnaces will have capacities from 210 to 330 mt per hour, and are expected to start operation between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.