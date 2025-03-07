 |  Login 
Czech-based Třinecké Železárny to increase energy independence with photovoltaic system

Friday, 07 March 2025 13:39:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Czech Republic’s largest steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced that it has commissioned its newly installed rooftop photovoltaic system within the scope of its decarbonization goals.

Accordingly, the system consisting of 224 solar panels with a capacity of 98.56 kWp in total was installed at the company’s social facilities building. All the generated energy will be directly used by Třinecké Železárny’s rolling mill. As a result, the investment will not only contribute to the decarbonization of the company’s operations but also reduce its operating costs and increase its energy independence.


