﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CSN and Minas Gerais state sign protocol of intentions for $5.4 billion investment

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 22:28:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) and the state of Minas Gerais have reportedly signed a protocol of intentions for the steelmaker to invest $5.4 billion (BRL 30 billion) in the state, according to a media report by Itatiaia.

The protocol was reportedly signed this week. Neither CSN nor the state of Minas Gerais disclosed details about what the $5.4 billion (BRL 30 billion) investment entails. However, the media report noted the investments are for “new projects” within the state of Minas Gerais.

Both Minas Gerais governor, Romeu Zema, and CSN, have been reportedly negotiating this protocol for about four months, the media report said.


Tags: Brazil  Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN)  investments  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18 Oct

Vale, Jiangsu sign MoU eyeing development of new low impact steel products
13 Oct

ArcelorMittal Brazil mulls big investments for the next three years
13 Oct

Brazil’s CSN signs $35.9 million steel transportation contract
12 Oct

Court shields Samarco against debt execution for six months
08 Oct

Vale not spinning off base metals unit in the short-term