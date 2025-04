The China National Resources Recycling Association (CRRA) has issued its China Recycling Industry Development Report (2025), stating that China's total recycling of renewable resources reached 401 million mt in 2024, up 6.5 percent year on year, with the total value reaching RMB 1.33 trillion ($0.18 trillion).

In particular, ferrous scrap was the highest recycled category, accounting for more than 60 percent of the total recycling of renewable resources in terms of volume in China in 2024.