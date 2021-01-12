CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle sales up 6.6 percent in December

Tuesday, 12 January 2021 15:45:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Automotive vehicle sales in China in December last year rose by 6.6 percent year on year to 2.288 million units, continuing the high growth of around seven percent for the seventh consecutive month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In 2020 overall, automotive vehicle sales in China totaled 19.288 million units, down 6.8 percent year on year, 1.5 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first 11 months of the year, and better than the 7.3 percent decrease recorded in 2019, indicating the steady recovery of passenger vehicle sales.

Passenger vehicle sales in China declined by 41 percent in the first quarter of 2020, were down 3.6 percent in the second quarter, while they were up around eight percent in the second half of the year, all year on year.

The recovery of China’s economy and the good export situation exerted a positive impact on passenger vehicle sales.

It is expected that passenger vehicle sales in China in January this year will indicate strong growth amid good exports and the continuous economic recovery, while the increased number of Covid-19 cases in China will likely stimulate buyers to conclude purchases of passenger vehicles to ensure personal safety, especially ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.