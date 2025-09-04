 |  Login 
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 3% in August 2025

Thursday, 04 September 2025 09:47:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 1.952 million units in August this year, up 3.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 7.0 percent month on month, according to the analysis of the car market by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). 

In the current year up to August 31, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 14.698 million units, up 9.0 percent year on year.      

In the given month, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated to have totaled 1.079 million units, up 5.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 9.0 percent month on month.   

In the current year up to August 31, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 7.535 million units, up 25.0 percent year on year.  


