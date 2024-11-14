 |  Login 
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 29% in Nov 1-10

Thursday, 14 November 2024 09:31:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 567,000 units in the November 1-10 period this year, up 29.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 3.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to November 10, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 18.402 million units, up 3.0 percent year on year.      

In the November 1-10 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 310,000 units, up 70.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 10.0 percent month on month.   

In the current year up to November 10, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 8.638 million units, up 41.0 percent year on year.

On November 14, China’s NEV output for the current year to date recorded a new breakthrough, reaching 10 million units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).      

In 2023, China’s NEV production had amounted to 9.587 million units.

Experts have forecast that China’s annual NEV output will exceed 12.0 million units in 2024.


Tags: China Far East 

