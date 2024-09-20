 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CPCA:...

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 18% in Sept 1-15

Friday, 20 September 2024 09:37:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 828,000 units in the September 1-15 period this year, up 18.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 12.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to September 15, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 14.293 million units, up 3.0 percent year on year.

In the September 1-15 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 445,000 units, up 63.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 12.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to September 15, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 6.454 million units, up 37.0 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

China’s iron ore output up 4.1 percent in January-August

20 Sep | Steel News

China’s rebar output down 15.7 percent in January-August

20 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices fluctuate slightly

19 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Iron ore prices up today, still down week on week amid weak fundamentals

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-ASEAN wire rod prices move down, ex-China prices stable

19 Sep | Longs and Billet

Chinese HDG export prices remain mostly stable, mood improves locally

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC price trend lacks clarity, though mood improves locally

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 19, 2024 

19 Sep | Longs and Billet

China’s HRC output up 3.2 percent in January-August

19 Sep | Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities in China down 4.2% in August

19 Sep | Steel News