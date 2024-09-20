CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 18% in Sept 1-15

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 828,000 units in the September 1-15 period this year, up 18.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 12.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to September 15, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 14.293 million units, up 3.0 percent year on year.

In the September 1-15 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 445,000 units, up 63.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 12.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to September 15, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 6.454 million units, up 37.0 percent year on year.