CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 11% in April 1-14

Thursday, 18 April 2024 11:20:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 516,000 units in the April 1-14 period this year, down 11.0 percent year on year, while decreasing 3.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to April 14, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 5.348 million units, up 10.0 percent year on year.

In the April 1-14 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 260,000 units, up 32.0 percent year on year, while rising by 2.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to April 14, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 2.032 million units, up 34.0 percent year on year.