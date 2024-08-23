CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales expected to rise 7.0% in August from July

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in August this year are expected to amount to 1.84 million units, down 4.4 percent year on year, while increasing by 7.0 percent month on month, according to the preliminary statistics of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In August, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are anticipated to total 980,000 units, up 36.6 percent year on year and increasing by 11.6 percent month on month, with the market penetration rate of NEVs expected to have increased to 53.2 percent.