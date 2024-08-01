 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CPCA:...

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 3% in July 1-28

Thursday, 01 August 2024 09:34:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.392 million units in the July 1-28 period this year, down 3.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 11.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to July 28, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 11.231 million units, up 2.0 percent year on year.

In the July 1-28 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 722,000 units, up 31.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 5.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to July 28, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 4.835 million units, up 33.0 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 31, 2024

02 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 31, 2024 

02 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 31, 2024 

02 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 31, 2024 

02 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 2, 2024 

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 2, 2024

02 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China soften, outlook negative amid weak demand

02 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese PPGI export prices stable, local prices decline

02 Aug | Flats and Slab

Rebar prices in Asia fall to $500/mt CFR and below, triggering demand

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese pipe prices keep falling amid lackluster demand

02 Aug | Tube and Pipe