CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 3% in July 1-28

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.392 million units in the July 1-28 period this year, down 3.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 11.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to July 28, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 11.231 million units, up 2.0 percent year on year.

In the July 1-28 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 722,000 units, up 31.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 5.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to July 28, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 4.835 million units, up 33.0 percent year on year.