﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 21 percent in Feb

Monday, 11 March 2024 12:06:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.095 million units in February this year, down 21.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 46.2 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). In the current year up to February 29, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 3.133 million units, up 17.0 percent year on year.

New energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 388,000 units in February, down 11.6 percent year on year, while declining by 42.1 percent month on month.

The surge in new vehicle sales starting from 2009 sets a good base for the scrapping of passenger vehicles in 2024. Accordingly, vehicle sales will likely indicate steady growth this year.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 11.1 percent in January-February

12 Mar | Steel News

Baosteel keeps local HRC prices stable for April

12 Mar | Flats and Slab

China Auto Dealer General Inventory Index stands at 1.74 in February

12 Mar | Steel News

Chinese domestic steel section prices continue slight downtrend

11 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices lose up to $20/mt over the week amid weak demand

11 Mar | Longs and Billet

Iron ore plummets below $110/mt CFR amid high stocks, future demand concerns

11 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 11, 2024

11 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China steel plate prices move down

11 Mar | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group cuts local rebar prices by $14/mt for mid-March

11 Mar | Longs and Billet

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by $4.2/mt on March 9

11 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials