CPCA: China’s new energy vehicle wholesale sales up 71 percent in Nov 

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 11:41:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s new energy vehicle wholesale sales are estimated at 732,000 units in November, up 8.0 percent month on month, while up 71 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The CPCA made the forecast at the beginning of this year that new energy vehicle wholesale sales in China in 2022 would likely amount to 6.0 million units, while the CPCA revised the figure upwards in August to 6.5 million units.

Market analysts said the new energy vehicle wholesale sales would reach their highest monthly levels in November and December. In the October-December period this year, new energy vehicle wholesale sales will likely exceed 2.0 million units.