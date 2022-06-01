Court rejects request for release from seizure of Acciaierie d'Italia plants

Wednesday, 01 June 2022 17:28:22 (GMT+3) | Brescia

While, yesterday, May 31, ArcelorMittal and Invitalia, partners in Acciaierie d'Italia, signed the extension of their current relations until May 31, 2024, in Taranto the Court of Assizes rejected the request for the release from seizure of the "hot area" of the former Ilva, i.e., plants that are still considered to cause pollution. This request was presented in early April by the lawyers of the commissioners for Ilva in Extraordinary Administration. The latest decision follows the negative opinion expressed by the Taranto Public Prosecutor's Office on May 16.

The lawyers now have ten days to appeal the decision to the Court of Review. In case of further rejection of their request, they could appeal to the Supreme Court. The release from seizure of the hot area is the most important of the conditions precedent of the investment contract between ArcelorMittal and Invitalia, which was signed on December 10, 2020, and extended yesterday until 2024. Although under seizure, the abovementioned plants have been used since 2016.