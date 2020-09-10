Court denies immediate intervention at Vale

Thursday, 10 September 2020 23:09:52 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

A Minas Gerais state court has denied an immediate intervention at miner Vale, following a request from prosecutors.

Brazilian prosecutors filed an injunction demanding a “legal intervention” at iron ore producer Vale, so the company would be legally forced to establish plans and a safety policy. Prosecutors asked a legal mediator to be appointed in up to 15 days.

The Minas Gerais court denied the immediate intervention, allowing Vale to have time to defend itself. The case is still pending at a local court.

Prosecutors demanded the “intervenor” to draft a work plan for restructuring Vale’s governance to set up short, medium and long-term goals for issues related to safety.

Prosecutors have blamed Vale for creating an internal culture that ignores environmental and human risks.