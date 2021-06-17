Court demands Vallourec to take emergency measures at Brazilian dam

Thursday, 17 June 2021 20:31:18 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

A Brazilian court has demanded that French tube maker Vallourec to take emergency measures at its Santa Bárbara iron ore dam located at its Pau Branco mine in the city of Brumadinho, Minas Gerais state.

The court decision follows a request from Minas Gerais state prosecutors, who said Vallourec was ordered to immediately stop piling waste at its dam or make any raising works at the dam until the company can fully demonstrate the structure’s stability and safety.

Vallourec was also required to present, within 30 days, an action plan that guarantees the dam’s stability. Additionally, it should also hire an independent auditor and present the dam’s current stability condition.

Vallourec Mineração is Vallourec’s iron ore business in Brazil; it has been producing iron ore out of its Pau Branco mine since 1980.