Construction of Shougang Qian'an Iron and Steel’s nearly zero carbon emissions project running smoothly

Friday, 30 May 2025 10:11:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker Shougang Qian'an Iron and Steel Company has announced that the construction of its high-quality steel project with nearly zero carbon emissions is running smoothly. The project started construction in March this year, while it is expected to be put into operation in December 2026.

The project has a total investment of RMB 990.2946 million ($137.5 million) and will have an annual capacity of 1.3 million mt of steel, with expected annual operating revenues of RMB 2.38 billion ($0.33 billion).


