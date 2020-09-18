Colombia reviews duties on imports of Chinese galvanized flat steel sheets

Friday, 18 September 2020 22:46:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Colombian Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism (MINCIT), announced it has commenced a sunset review on the imports of galvanized flat steel sheets from China.

MINCIT said Chinese imports of the product are subject to an ad valorem 47.62 percent anti-dumping (AD) duty over its indicated FOB price.

The current review follows a request from domestic producer Acesco, and the products subject to the investigation fall under HTS code 7210.49.00.00. Acesco said the lack of AD duties on imports of the product would impact the Colombian steelmaker’s sales, which could decline 14 percent in in H1 2021, year-over-year.

MINCIT allowed the interested parties to respond within a 30-day timeline, effectively from September 7, 2020.