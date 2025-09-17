 |  Login 
Cogne Acciai Speciali launches pilot phase of green hydrogen project

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 15:29:54 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

Cogne Acciai Speciali, one of the leading steel producers in Italy, has launched the pilot phase of the operations to produce green hydrogen in its plant in Aosta, northern Italy.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the company presented the “Green Hydrogen in Cogne” project in 2023, aiming to use electrolysis to produce green hydrogen to cut carbon emissions and other pollutants resulting from the use of fossil fuels in steel production.

To achieve this goal, Cogne Acciai Speciali has a 1.008 MW Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolyzer capable of producing 165 tons of hydrogen per year. This volume will not entirely reduce the plant’s emissions, but it will be sufficient to power one of its 70 furnaces entirely. In addition, it will prevent up to 26 tons of carbon emissions per ton of hydrogen.

The “Green Hydrogen in Cogne” project is supported by €7.9 million funding from Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), an investment plan which is part of the Next Generation EU (NGEU) instrument.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 

