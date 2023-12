Monday, 04 December 2023 11:12:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Coal shipments on the Daqin Railway in China totaled 388 million mt in the January-November period this year, up by 7.5 percent year on year, reaching the highest level for the period in the past four years.

In November alone, coal shipments on the Daqin Railway amounted to 37.663 million mt, up by 8.12 percent year on year.