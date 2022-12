Friday, 02 December 2022 11:36:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, the freight volume of coal delivered by national railways reached 1.91 billion mt, rising by 143 million mt or 8.1 percent year on year, as announced by China Railway Corporation (CRC).

In particular, the freight volume of thermal coal delivered by national railways in the given period amounted to 1.35 billion mt, increasing by 160 million mt or up 13.2 percent year on year.