 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Coal...

Coal exports from Queensland up 26.9 percent in June 2025 from May

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 14:35:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland were up by 9.8 percent year on year and increased by 26.9 percent month on month to 19.62 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 6.42 million mt, up five percent year on year. Meanwhile, in June the shipments from Hay Point increased by 41.2 percent year on year to 4.22 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.64 million mt, down 9.3 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 8.5 percent compared to the same month of 2024 to 6.33 million mt in June.

In June, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 27.9 percent of the total exports, while India, South Korea and China accounted for 24.8 percent, 13.4 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-June period of the current year amounted to 90.55 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Coal exports from Queensland - June 2025


Tags: Australia Oceania Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Australian iron ore exports break $100 billion mark in FY 2019-20

27 Jul | Steel News

Australia to investigate impact of Asian steelmakers in Australian market

18 Feb | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 11 percent in August from July

03 Sep | Steel News

Australia’s iron ore exports to China increase by six percent in Q2

31 Aug | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down eight percent in July from June

10 Aug | Steel News

Manganese ore exports via Port Hedland up 154.7% in July from June

10 Aug | Steel News

Coal exports from PWCS down 4.2 percent in July from June

03 Aug | Steel News

Australia increases metallurgical coal export forecast for FY 2015-16

13 Jul | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 0.9 percent in June from May

03 Jul | Steel News

Coal exports from PWCS up 4.6 percent in June from May

02 Jul | Steel News