Cleveland-Cliffs posts higher revenue and income for Q1

Monday, 25 April 2022 12:36:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based mining and natural resources company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has reported its results for the first quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter, the company reported total revenues of $5.95 billion, compared to the prior year’s first quarter revenues of $4.05 billion. The company recorded a net income of $801 million in the given quarter, compared to a net income of $41 million in the first quarter of the previous year.

In the first quarter, the company’s adjusted EBITDA for the steel and manufacturing division was $1.45 billion, compared to $513 million in the same quarter last year. Total steel products shipped reached 3.63 million net tons in the first quarter, down by 12.3 percent year on year.

The company stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine has made steel supply chains weak particularly for feedstock. However, Cleveland-Cliffs produces all the pig iron and hot briquetted iron it needs and is not dependent on the given countries.

Despite the decline in spot prices for steel from the fourth quarter to the first quarter and its lagged impact on the company’s results, it continues to deliver strong profitability. Cleveland-Cliffs expects to generate record levels of free cash flow in 2022.