Cities in China’s Hebei Province initiates level II emergency response

The cities of Tangshan, Langfang and Handan in China’s Hebei Province have decided to initiate a level II emergency response as of 12:00 on October 27, aiming to alleviate pollution. The timing of the end of the emergency response will be announced later.

The atmospheric diffusion conditions in the provinces of Hebei are expected to worsen during October 27 to 31. Mandatory emission reduction measures will be implemented in various locations, requiring industries and enterprises to reduce emissions, halt work at some construction sites and restrict traffic of heavy-duty trucks.

In particular, is the steel industry, road transportation of production materials and steel products shall adopt pure-electric or fuel-cell heavy-duty trucks, or heavy-duty trucks that meet the China VI emission standards.